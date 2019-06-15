NCPUL stresses on promotion of Urdu language in JK

June 15, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

10-day ‘Kitaab Mela’ begins at KU’s Allama Iqbal Library today

National Council for Promotion of Urdu language (NCPUL) on Friday stressed the need to promote the Urdu reading culture in Kashmir.

To strengthen the knowledge among academic, research and educational institutions, NCPUL is going to hold a mega book fair in Kashmir University to display over one lakh Urdu books in the exhibition.

In collaboration with Allama Iqbal Library, KU, the 10-day long exhibition titled as “Kitaab Mela”, will start from Saturday to showcase books of major publishing houses in its 81 stalls.

The program is funded by the Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Director NCPUL, Dr Aqeel Ahmad in a press conference said there is need to take steps for the promotion of widely spoken languages.

He said, at least 51 renowned Urdu publishers will participate in the event.

"We will hold multiple programs during the book fair to promote Urdu reading culture in Kashmir. The program will be inaugurated by Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah tomorrow. This Urdu book fair will be one of the biggest book fairs in Kashmir. Earlier, the program was held in major cities of India as well,” he said.

Ahmad said there will be multiple books based on different subjects and NCPUL will offer 40-70 per cent discount to the students.

"Other programs related to the culture like paper machie will also be held,” he said.

He said the number of Urdu speaking people has been reduced. So, there should be efforts to preserve, promote and protect the Urdu language.

He said people mostly speak their regional languages and Urdu as a language is being spoken less.

"All the departments at Kashmir University especially Urdu department and other educational institutions should play its due role to promote Urdu language," he said.

He said he would meet Governor, Satya Pal Malik and Chief Secretary, BVS Subrahmanyam regarding promotion of Urdu language at school level. "There is a need to take steps for language promotion."

He said they will soon launch a mobile app to make people understand and learn Urdu.

"Kashmir University’s Distance Education Department and Department of Urdu are given money to hold seminars on Urdu language. We have highest number of DTP centres in Kashmir where people are trained for Urdu language on computers. We are ready to fund for it as well,” he said.

Head Librarian at Kashmir University, G M Peerzada also said the books on law, science and other subjects will be displayed at different stalls for sale.

“Besides, we will hold cultural programs,” he said.