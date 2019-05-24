NC wrestles Kashmir

May 24, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

BJP holds on to Jammu, Ladakh

Farooq returns with a bang, Mehbooba loses on home turf

Jugal, Jitendra, Jugalbandi in Jammu

Jamyang, Akbar, Masoodi to make Parliament debut

National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Thursday swept all six seats in Jammu Kashmir with the regional party wrestling Kashmir and while BJP retaining two constituencies in Jammu and one seat in Ladakh.

NC retained Srinagar seat and won Baramulla and Anantnag seats while BJP retained Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats.

The results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared Thursday.

SRINAGAR

On Srinagar seat, NC President Farooq Abdullah defeated PDP’s Aga Syed Mohsin by a gigantic margin of 70,050 votes.

He polled 1,06,750 votes and Mohsin polled 36,700 votes.

Srinagar constituency had recorded 14.27 percent voter turnout.

This will be Farooq’s second consecutive term for the parliament and fourth win in parliamentary polls.

The NC chief, who had been three-time chief minister of the State, has only lost once in his 48-year political career since his debut in 1980.

Farooq was first elected to the parliament in 1980. However, he returned to the State politics in 1981 due to his father, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s failing health.

In 2017 Lok Sabha by-polls in Srinagar, which had recorded 7 percent turnout amid violence, Farooq had defeated PDP’s Nazir Ahmed Khan by a margin of over 10,766 votes.

The NC stalwart, who had won 2009 Lok Sabha polls, was defeated by the then PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra by a margin of over 40,000 votes in 2014 parliamentary polls.

Karra, who had resigned from Lok Sabha and PDP in 2016, later joined Congress.

Since 1967, NC has lost Srinagar Parliamentary seat only thrice.

BARAMULLA

Meanwhile, NC ousted PDP in Baramulla and Anantnag constituencies in 2019 parliamentary polls.

NC senior leader Muhammad Akbar Lone defeated his nearest rival and Peoples Conference leader Raja Aijaz Ali by a huge margin of 30,442 votes in Baramulla constituency.

Lone polled 1,32,919 votes and Aijaz Ali polled 1,02,477 votes.

Baramulla recorded 34.9 voter turnout in this election.

PDP’s Muzaffar Hussain Baig had won against NC’s Shariefuddin Shariq by a margin of 29,219 votes in 2014 parliamentary polls.

ANANTNAG

The restive Anantnag constituency, which used to be a bastion of PDP, was won by NC first time candidate Husnain Masoodi.

Masoodi, the former Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge, defeated his nearest rival and Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir by a margin of 6676 votes while former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was pushed to third slot in the poll battle.

The NC candidate secured 40,180 votes while his close opponent Mir polled 33,504 votes and the PDP President Mehbooba got 30,524 votes. The restive Anantnag constituency recorded just 8.70 percent voting.

Mehbooba, who lost any election for the second time since joining politics in 1996, had defeated then NC leader Mehboob Beg from Anantnag seat by a margin of 65,417 votes in 2014 polls. Beg had cut ties with NC and later joined PDP.

Earlier, she had lost to NC’s Omar Abdullah from Srinagar seat in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls but she made her maiden entry in the Parliament in 2004 defeating Beg by more than 38,000 votes from Anantnag constituency.

Anantnag seat fell vacant in June 2016 after Mehbooba resigned after she won the assembly by-polls.

In 1989, NC’s PL Handoo emerged winner from the Anantnag seat.

In 1991 the parliamentary polls were again held across India but due to volatile situation, polls could were not held in Kashmir.

This had prompted Government of India to promulgate an ordinance to defer elections for these seats.

In 1996, Janta Dal candidate Muhammad Maqbool Dar won the seat while late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed had won the seat in 1998 on the Congress ticket and NC’s Ali Muhammad Naik had won the seat in 1999.

JAMMU

Meanwhile, BJP retained all three seats - Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh in this election.

BJP leader Jugal Kishore defeated his nearest opponent and Congress leader Raman Bhalla by a huge margin of 2,89,027 votes.

Kishore polled 8,40,214 votes and Bhalla polled 5,51,187 votes in Jammu seat which recorded highest 72.16 percent voter turnout in the State.

Kishore had won from Jammu after securing 6,19,995 votes against his closest Congress rival Madan Lal Sharma, who had polled 3,62,715 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Jammu seat had remained a Congress stronghold from 1967 to 1971 after Inderjit Malhotra was elected to the parliament from the Jammu constituency.

Thakur Baldev Singh won the Jammu seat as an independent candidate in 1977, Girdhari Lal Dogra from Congress won the seat in 1980, Janak Raj Gupta of Congress was elected in 1984 and 1989 to the parliament while Mangat Ram Sharma from Congress won on the seat in 1996.

BJP’s Vishnu Datta was elected to the Parliament from Jammu in 1998 and 1999, NC’s Chaudhary Taalib Hussain had won Jammu seat in 2002 by-polls and Congress leader Madan Lal Sharma held the seat in 2004 and 2009.

UDHAMPUR

In Udhampur LS constituency, BJP leader Jitendra Singh won the seat, defeating Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh by a massive margin of 3,49,283 votes.

Jitendra Singh polled 7,15,406 votes and Vikramaditya Singh polled 3,66,123 votes in Udhampur which witnessed 70.2 percent voting.

In 2014 LS polls, Jitendra had won by a margin of 60,976 votes against senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

LADAKH

In Ladakh parliamentary constituency, BJP leader Jamyang Tsering Namgyal defeated an independent candidate Sajad Hussain by a margin of 9763 votes.

Namgyal polled 41,315 and Hussain polled 31,552 votes in Ladakh seat which recorded 63.7 percent voter turnout.

In 2014, BJP candidate Thupstan Chhewang had won from Ladakh with a narrow margin of 36 votes against his nearest rival Ghulam Raza, who had fought the polls as an independent.