March 26, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

NC workers 'real mujahideen': Sagar at Baramulla

Senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar on Tuesday said that his party workers who sacrifice their life and time for peace in Kashmir are the 'real Mujahideen' of Kashmir.

 

Sagar was addressing a party workers rally at Khawaja Bagh Baramulla.

 

NC General Secretary Sagar said that NC workers who fought for the rights of people, poor of Jammu and Kashmir and spent their lives behind the bar for a specific mission, for peace in Kashmir are the ‘real Mujahideen’.

 

“Those people who accuse NC workers of being traitors must question their conscience as what they have done. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was put behind bars for demanding rights for people. Who can forget exemplary land to tiller decision by Sheikh Abdullah,” Sagar added.

 

Earlier former CM and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti too had called his party workers as 'real mujahideen'. 

 

