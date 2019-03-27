NC workers Kashmir’s real Mujahideen: Sagar

March 27, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and party’s general secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar on Tuesday said that his party workers who work for return of peace in Kashmir are the 'real Mujahideen'.

Sagar, while addressing a public gathering at Khawaja Bagh Baramulla, said that the party contribution towards Kahsmir valley was known to all and “our candidates will lead on every seat in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Vice-President of the party Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

NC General Secretary Sagar said that NC workers and senior leaders who fought for the rights of poor people of Jammu and Kashmir and spent their lives behind the bar for a specific mission, for return of peace in Kashmir were the ‘real Mujahideen’.

“Those people who accuse NC workers of being traitors must question their conscience as what they have done. Ask them (PDP) who brought GST, NIA, RSS, food security laws, unemployment in Kashmir, who put a ban on religious congregations, not allowed prayers at Jamia Masjid and who called PM Modi as 'Man of Millennium'. But our father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was put behind bars for demanding rights for people. Who can forget land reforms done by Sheikh Abdullah,” Sagar added. Earlier former CM and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti too had called her party workers as 'real mujahideen'.

While addressing a rally of party workers, Sagar said that Kashmir should get its share of rights from centre. “If Kashmir is part of India, then we should get our share of rights too.”