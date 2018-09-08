NC won't participate in assembly, parliament elections, if 35-A not guarded: Farooq Abdullah

Yawar Hussain Srinagar
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Saturday said the party would not contest the State assembly and next year's parliament elections if the attacks on the special rights and position of Jammu and Kashmir continue unabated.
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Hitler', Abdullah said he announced the Panchayat and Urban Local Body polls from Red Fort without taking the political parties on board.
"If the government of India doesn't stand up to protect our special rights and separate constitution then we would boycott assembly elections as well," he said while addressing party workers and leaders on the occasion of 36th death anniversary of Shiekh Mohammad Abdullah, the founder of NC.
He said the void created by Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party Government between people of the state on religious and regional basis is very difficult to bridge.