NC Women’s Wing organizes meet to ‘encourage’ women to join politics

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
In a first of its kind, National Conference (NC) Women’s Wing Wednesday organized a meeting at Dak Bungalow Baramulla in North Kashmir, which was attended by women activists from various parts of district Baramulla.
Organizers of the women convention said that in order to encourage the women of the society and make them self- sufficient, National Conference Women’s Wing organized a day-long convention at Dak Bungalow Baramulla in which women folk apprised the leaders of their problems regarding to day-to-day life and also other social issues related to the development of the society.
The women's convention saw introduction of ‘national anthem of Jammu and Kashmir’, with participants standing up and singing loudly the lyrics of ‘Lehra Aey Kashmir K Jhande Lehra’
While stressing upon women workers “to whole-heartedly support the policies and programs of the National Conference”, District President of NC Women’s Wing Baramulla Advocate Neelofar Masood said that “women are equal stakeholders in the nation building and peace process”.
“This convention was to give boost to the female wing so that more and more women will join and take part in politics as a full-fledged profession. Women are facing problems in our society, we want to hear them and help them in minimizing their problems. Besides the purpose of such conventions is to strengthen the party at ground level,” Advocate Neelofer said.
State President Women’s Wing JKNC Advocate Shameema Firdous was the chief guest on this occasion, while as Er Sabiya Qadri, Provincial President JKNC Women’s Wing Kashmir was also present on the occasion.
President JKNC Baramulla Javed Ahmad Dar, G H Rahi, District Secretary JKNC Baramulla and incharge constituencies of district Baramulla were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile State President of JKNC Women's Wing Shameema Firdous said that women are the worst victims of conflict and turmoil, so their participation and role is more important in the process to establish sustainable peace.
“The man motive of the meeting was to assure women that party will always redress their genuine concerns,” Shameema said.