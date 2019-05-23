About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 23, 2019 | RK Online Desk

NC wins all three LS seats in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Thursday secured win in all the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir valley. 

NC president Farooq Abdullah has retained Srinagar parliamentary seat, Mohammad Akbar Lone won from Baramulla and Hasnain Masoodi was declared winner from Anantnag. 

Masoodi has defeated former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Congress state president Ghulm Ahmad Mir.

(File photo) 

