NC willing to support govt formation: Wani

Published at November 21, 2018 04:37 PM 0Comment(s)1788views


Junaid Kathju

Srinagar

National Conference (NC) on Wednesday said that the party is willing to support government formation in coalition with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and  Congress.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, NC Provincial President for Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani  said that the talks for the government formation were going on for last many days.

“Keeping in view the challenges that were in front of the state, it was imperative for the regional parties to join hands to keep the communal party like the BJP and its allies at bay,” he said.

Wani, however, said that whether the NC would provide an outside support or be a part of the government, will only be decided once the party would hold parleys within the party.

“Currently our party president (Farooq Abdullah) is outside the state. Once he will be back, we will have threadbare discussion about the role of NC in the new government,” Wani said.

