About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 29, 2019 | Press Trust of India

NC will surpass its 1996 tally in upcoming assembly elections: Rana

The National Conference Tuesday claimed it will improve and surpass its 1996 tally of 57 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and form a "strong, stable and responsive" government.
National Conference (NC) provincial president Devender Singh Rana said the recent poll outcome in the seats the NC contested is "testimony of the public support".
"Given the support of the people, NC will improve and surpass its 1996 tally of 39 assembly seats in Kashmir, 15 in Jammu and three in Ladakh region," Rana told reporters at the party headquarters here.
He criticised the state BJP over its demand for revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution and "twisting statistics" with regard to the just concluded parliamentary elections, saying this speaks of its fear and frustration in the wake of "imminent rejection by the people".
Rana said the BJP leaders in their enthusiasm are forgetting that the NC did not contest the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Ladakh.
The NC supported Congress candidates in Jammu and Udhampur constituencies, while it extended support to an Independent in Ladakh region. All the three seats were retained by the BJP, registering over 46 per cent vote share and an edge in 27 assembly seats.
"They have no reason to celebrate over the so-called edge in some constituencies," he said.
Asked when he expects the assembly polls to be held in the state, he said "nobody has the answer to this question... I think the Election Commission also does not know. Only one or two persons in the country might be aware of it".
He said the National Conference is ready for the polls.
Alleging that Jammu has suffered most during the BJP's over three years of "misrule" in partnership with the PDP, he said the sagacious electorate has firmed up resolve to teach the party a lesson by power of their votes for the "betrayal".
"The fear of defeat has unnerved the BJP leadership, which is why they are indulging in name calling and mudslinging. Political naivety and immaturity is hugely discernible in the BJP's discourse," he alleged, adding "this does not augur well for the democratic polity".
He said BJP leaders are claiming that Article 370 is "illegal" but "I want to tell them that nothing can be illegal in the Constitution of the country. Such type of ranting shows their absolute ignorance, lack of knowledge and understanding of the basics of the country".
Rana asked the BJP not to mislead the people on the Article 370 of the Constitution, saying it will stay there.

Latest News

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

May 28 | Agencies
Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

May 28 | Agencies
Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

May 28 | Agencies
Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

May 28 | Press Trust of India
UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir

Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

May 28 | Agencies
NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

May 28 | Agencies
Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

May 28 | Umar Raina
Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

May 28 | Agencies
Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

May 28 | Agencies
Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

May 28 | Agencies
Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

May 28 | Noor ul Haq
Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

May 28 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

May 28 | PTI
Pak downplays India

Pak downplays India's decision not to invite Imran for Modi's oath-tak ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

May 28 | RK Online Desk
61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Former militant shot dead in Handwara

Former militant shot dead in Handwara

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 29, 2019 | Press Trust of India

NC will surpass its 1996 tally in upcoming assembly elections: Rana

              

The National Conference Tuesday claimed it will improve and surpass its 1996 tally of 57 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and form a "strong, stable and responsive" government.
National Conference (NC) provincial president Devender Singh Rana said the recent poll outcome in the seats the NC contested is "testimony of the public support".
"Given the support of the people, NC will improve and surpass its 1996 tally of 39 assembly seats in Kashmir, 15 in Jammu and three in Ladakh region," Rana told reporters at the party headquarters here.
He criticised the state BJP over its demand for revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution and "twisting statistics" with regard to the just concluded parliamentary elections, saying this speaks of its fear and frustration in the wake of "imminent rejection by the people".
Rana said the BJP leaders in their enthusiasm are forgetting that the NC did not contest the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Ladakh.
The NC supported Congress candidates in Jammu and Udhampur constituencies, while it extended support to an Independent in Ladakh region. All the three seats were retained by the BJP, registering over 46 per cent vote share and an edge in 27 assembly seats.
"They have no reason to celebrate over the so-called edge in some constituencies," he said.
Asked when he expects the assembly polls to be held in the state, he said "nobody has the answer to this question... I think the Election Commission also does not know. Only one or two persons in the country might be aware of it".
He said the National Conference is ready for the polls.
Alleging that Jammu has suffered most during the BJP's over three years of "misrule" in partnership with the PDP, he said the sagacious electorate has firmed up resolve to teach the party a lesson by power of their votes for the "betrayal".
"The fear of defeat has unnerved the BJP leadership, which is why they are indulging in name calling and mudslinging. Political naivety and immaturity is hugely discernible in the BJP's discourse," he alleged, adding "this does not augur well for the democratic polity".
He said BJP leaders are claiming that Article 370 is "illegal" but "I want to tell them that nothing can be illegal in the Constitution of the country. Such type of ranting shows their absolute ignorance, lack of knowledge and understanding of the basics of the country".
Rana asked the BJP not to mislead the people on the Article 370 of the Constitution, saying it will stay there.

News From Rising Kashmir

;