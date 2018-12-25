NC will go to any extent for autonomy restoration: Lone

Srinagar, Dec 24:
National Conference senior leader and former Speaker Muhammad Akbar Lone Sunday defended the claim made by Farooq Abdullah that if elected to power NC will grant autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. Lone however added that if New Delhi will reject their Autonomy Resolution, NC will abdicate the Chair.
Lone while talking to local news agency said that NC won't repeat the mistake that it committed in 1996. "We committed a blunder when New Delhi rejected the Autonomy Resolution in 1996. We should have resigned the very moment, but we didn't. This time NC will go to any extent for restoration of Autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir," Lone said.
To a question, Lone said Autonomy is possible. "Law makers pass the resolution in every state but in Jammu and Kashmir, the rights and voice of legislators is being muzzled which is not a good sign for a healthy democracy," Lone said and advised New Delhi to show some respect for the aspirations and sentiments of people of the State. (CNS)