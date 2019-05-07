About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC will form next government on its own: Shaheen

National Conference (NC) district president, Ramban and incharge Banihal constituency Haji Sajjad Shaheen on Monday claimed that his party will form the next government on its own.
“NC will return to power in Jammu and Kashmir and form the next government on its own by the overwhelming support of people,” he said. He was speaking in a ward level meeting held at Krachihal in Panchayat Chamalwas on the concluding day of his weeklong tour to various remote areas of Banihal constituency.
Shaheens while addressing series of workers meeting during his weeklong tour to various remote villages that include Bawah, Arimarg, Mangit, Halla, Hijwa, Sumar, Ukharhal, Chachal and Krachihal Chamalwas accused the PDP and the BJP of having same agenda of “grabbing power to realise their hidden plan to weaken the state's socio-political status,” he said, “PDP has become germination ground for conspiracies and it is in a hidden way providing all tactical support to BJP.”
He alleged all unscrupulous elements and exploiters have come together to "exploit" the people and carry forward the hidden and the anti Kashmir agenda of the enemies of Kashmir and its people by all means.
“History is repeating the situation that prevailed in 1977 when all power hungry elements and enemies of National Conference joined hands against late Sher-e-Kashmir, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, and left no stone unturned to damage National Conference. People by their overwhelming support made its detractors to bite the dust in 1977,” he said.
He said ever since National Conference brought the autonomy resolution in the J&K assembly in 2000, attempts are on to “suppress” the voice of the people. “The creation of the PDP served the same purpose,” he said.
Shaheen further said, late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, had “foreseen this long back”.
“Just before his death, he had predicted that new leaders and parties will be created in every nook and corner of Kashmir. Today, we are witnessing the same.
A large number of political activists from Congress, PDP and BJP including newly elected Sarpanches, panches besides former Sarpanch and hundreds of prominent political workers joined National Conference during the tour and resolved to strengthen the party at the grass root level. (KNS)

