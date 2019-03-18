NC will clean sweep upcoming LS, LA polls: Gul

March 18, 2019 |

Senior NC Leader and Former MLA Eidgah Mubarak Gul Sunday said NC will clean sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls and Omar Abdullah would be the next Chief Minister of J&K.

Addressing convention of National Conference workers from Halqa Safakadal of Eidgah Constituency, Gul exhorted upon the party workers to work hard for strengthening the party at grass root level. He asked them to intensify the party activities on ground and to establish constructive contact with general masses.

He said NC is committed to regional autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir saying "it will mitigate the urges and aspirations of all the regions".

He further added that NC has always stood by people of the state, and it will never allow anyone to tinker with the special status of the state.

The workers reiterated their full trust in the leadership of Gul and promised him full support for NC Candidate for Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Jenab Farooq Abdullah in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Block President NC Eidgah, Haji Ghulam Mohd Lone, Sr. Vice President YNC, Yunis Mubarak Gul, Convener YNC Jb. Tanvir Bhat, YNC Eidgah Block President Manzoor Ahmad, Halqa Vice President NC Halqa Safakadal Mohd Yousuf, Organizer NC Halqa Safakadal and Senior Party functionaries attended the meeting.