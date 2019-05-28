NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Tuesday said the party will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in the ensuing elections to Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.



“Given the support of the people, National Conference will improve and surpass its 1996 tally of 39 assembly seats in Kashmir, 15 in Jammu and three in Ladakh region”, Rana said while addressing a press conference at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this morning.



Rana also slammed the BJP for twisting the statistics in media reports, saying it speaks of fear and frustration in the wake of imminent rejection by the people.



"In their enthusiasm, the BJP leaders are forgetting that National Conference did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Ladakh. Therefore, they have no reason to celebrate over the so-called edge in some constituencies”, he said while reminding them the clean sweep National Conference registered in the three constituencies it contested.