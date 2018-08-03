NC will any misadventure against Article 35-A: Shaheen

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The National Conference (NC) will oppose any move to fiddle with Article 35A of the constitution of India, the party’s district president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen said on Thursday.
“Any infringement with the special status of the State will amount to backstabbing the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions,” Shaheen, according to a statement, said while interacting with party functionaries of Banihal.
He said that after failing to deliver on governance front, the BJP was attempting to hoodwink the public opinion by inciting passions and resorting to rhetoric.
“Article 370 in its totality is irrevocable and those thinking in terms of weakening it by fiddling with 35A were day dreaming,” he said.
Reiterating the stand of National Conference on Article 370, Shaheen said this is a formidable bridge between the State and Union of India, which had been incorporated in the Constitution after due thought.
Impairing this provision will amount to weakening the strong bonds between the state and the country, he maintained.
Article 35A of Constitution allows the state of Jammu and Kashmir to grant special privileges and rights to permanent residents.
He advised the BJP against any mis-adventure in the wake of "failures" on all fronts and said these will boomerang. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir would resist all such designs which are detrimental to the uniqueness of this state.
The NC district president exuded confidence that National Conference will re-emerge as a force to reckon with.
He claimed that people were looking towards National Conference with hope and the party, which has all along remained in forefront for their legitimate cause, cannot afford to be a fence sitter. (KNS)