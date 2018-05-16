About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at May 16, 2018 06:11 PM 0Comment(s)1380views


NC welcomes ceasefire initiative, asks other sides to reciprocate

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The main opposition National Conference hours after the announcement of the suspension of operations in Jammu and Kashmir by Home Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the central governments initiative and asked other sides to reciprocate.

National Conference Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said: “The other sides should reciprocate the offer of ceasefire and all possibilities for dialogue with all stake holders should be explored immediately so that guns don’t start booming immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr again.” (KNS)

