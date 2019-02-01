NC wakes up after 40 years to remove PSA: Rasheed

Srinagar:
Welcoming Omer Abdullah’s statement that if voted to power NC will remove SPA, AIP President Shiekh Abdul Rasheed said that “let us hope that at least over this issue NC shows consistency and commitment.”
The spokesman quoting Rasheed said that NC had made huge promises from 1953 till date but unfortunately its every promise has added to the eroding credibility of the party leadership for the want of converting promises into reality. Let Omer Abdullah not forget that the draconian so-called Public Safety Act was introduced by none other than National conference in 1978. Though it took NC leadership 40 long years to understand what actually it is, and let us hope that the promise made by Omer Abdullah proves beyond vote Bank politics.
Rasheed while reacting to hue and cry made by New Delhi over Shah Mahmood Qureshi calling Mirwaiz said that New Delhi had never any concrete policy for Kashmir since 1947 and has just tried to manage the status-quo rather finding a permanent resolution to the seventy-year-long political dispute, the statement said.