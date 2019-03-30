NC VP says no friendly contest with Congress in Kashmir, Ladakh

March 30, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday said there was no alliance or friendly contest with Congress for the upcoming parliamentary polls in the State.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a news conference, Omar said NC choose not to field candidates from Jammu and Udhampur to keep the secular vote from splitting, however, in Kashmir and Ladakh, the party would fight on all three LokSabha seats to its full potential.

“In Srinagar, out of regard for FarooqSahab, Congress has decided not to put up a candidate. We will be contesting against Congress in the other three seats of south Kashmir, north Kashmir and Ladakh," Omar said.

On March 20, senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad and NC President Farooq Abdullah in a joint news conference had announced an alliance for three LokSabha seats in Jammu Kashmir and decided to go for “friendly contests” on three other seats.

However, Omar said, “It was not really an alliance.”

Jammu Kashmir has six LokSabha seats, three – Baramulla-Kupwara, Srinagar-Budgam and Anantnag-Pulwama - in Kashmir, two – Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda in Jammu, and one that of the cold desert region of Ladakh.

Polling would be held in two constituencies of the State on April 11.

The former chief minister also castigated Congress at the national level for failing to form regional alliances with various state outfits in India.

Omar said the Congress was the only one pan-India opposition party and it should have formed regional alliances in various states.

“I always had reservations about this Mahagathbandhan. I always knew that it is going to be problematic. I had from time to time cautioned some of the bigger opposition leaders not to try to get into this cobbling up of an alliance of 15 or 16 parties," he said.

Omar said the Congress has to get into regional alliances at the state level with various regional parties.

“Therefore, this idea of a conglomerate of an opposition parties was misleading,” he said.

Lashing out at Prime Minister NarendraModi, Omar said it was unfortunate that the PM has resorted to fear-mongering and anti-Pakistan rhetoric in his election campaign rather than focusing on his five-year track record in governance.

“In his last three speeches yesterday, he mentioned Pakistan 10 times, jobs only thrice,” Omar said. “It showed where the prime minister's priorities lie and where the narrative is sought to be steered.”

