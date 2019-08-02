‘NC tried to score point by meeting PM alone; Party wanted to cozy upto PM after recent inquiries against leadership’

About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Criticizing National Conference over party leaders meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone to discuss the ongoing political situation in Kashmir, IAS officer-turned-politician and president JKPM Shah Faesal said taking all political parties along would have been a more effective way to highlight the issue.
"It seems that NC was in a hurry to score a point or may be the party wanted to cozy upto Prime Minister in view of the recent inquiries against the party leadership", Faesal said.
He argued that under the given circumstances when an appeal for All Party Meet had been made, NC’s approach is against the idea of unity in the state.
"PUF proposed that NC and PDP should lead an All Party Delegation (APD) to Prime Minister and seek his assurance over Articles 370 and 35A, as also the delimitation. But by going solo, NC has shown that it is not interested in putting up an effective fight against the assaults to special status", Faesal said.
He argued that NC did not tell anything about PM’s response. “People of the State are more interested in knowing what PM said to the delegation than what NC delegation told the PM”.
"NC should reveal detailed facts of the conversation and assure people of the state, if there is anything to be reassured about", he argued.

 

 

