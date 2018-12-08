NC to go it alone in Assembly polls: Abdullah

‘If voted to power, we’ll grant regional autonomy to various regions of JK’
Rising Kashmir NewsKatra, Dec 07:
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Friday ruled out forging alliance with any political party for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the State and claimed that if voted to power, his party’s government would grant regional autonomy to various regions of Jammu and Kashmir.
“NC has already formulated a blue-print in this regard, which will be top on the agenda of our government”, Abdullah told reporters on sidelines of a function here this afternoon.
He said NC won’t forge any alliance with any political party in the ensuing elections.
Abdullah exuded confidence about massive mandate from the people, who have realized the crucial need of strong and stable government in the state to meet various challenges confronted to it.
“The government on crutches cannot deliver, which has been proven many a times,” he said.
The NC president said Jammu and Kashmir is a unique state that needs special dispensation in terms of autonomy to different regions to satiate urges and aspiration of the people.
“If voted to power, our party’s government will grant regional autonomy to various regions of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Abdullah said a major ground work has been done in this regard between 1996 and 2000 with avowed objective of empowering the people at grass roots level and enabling them to take decisions as per their regional priorities.
“Such a mechanism under the overall superintended of the State government will further strengthen the regional unity, which is imperative for the singular entity of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
In fact, he said, devolving power to people is political philosophy of NC which firmly believes people as real fountain head of power.
“The regional autonomy will build mutual trust between the people and result in harmonious growth of the state, with people getting equal opportunities of progress and development,” added Abdullah.