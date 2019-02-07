About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NC to field Akbar Lone for B’la Lok Sabha constituency

Srinagar, Feb 06 :

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former speaker assembly Muhammad Akbar Lone has been tipped as National Conference candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and formal announcement by National Conference for declaring him the party candidate for Lok Sabha constituency is a mere formality now.
Top sources while disclosing this to Kashmir News Service (KNS) revealed that the consensus on naming Muhammad Akbar Lone as party candidate for Baramulla parliamentary constituency has evolved and a formal announcement to declare him officially the party candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency will be made in coming few days.
A top NC leader while confirming to KNS that a final decision to name Muhammad Akbar Lone as a party candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency has been already taken and a formal announcement has been made in coming few days.
It may be mentioned here that Muhammad Akbar Lone one among the top National Conference stalwarts has won assembly elections thrice from Sonawari constituency in the year 2002, 2008 and 2014. He was deputy speaker assembly from 2002 to 2008 when NC-PDP coalition government was running the affairs of the state. He was elected speaker Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 2009 and held the position for about four years. He was minister for higher education in Omar Abdullah led NC-Congress coalition government for about two years. (KNS)

 

