NC to ensure political stability in J&K: Sadhotra

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference State Secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Wednesday called for strengthening democracy by ensuring massive participation in elections, saying “this is a way forward to end political instability enforced in Jammu and Kashmir by the wrong and self-centric polices of the BJP and PDP”.

“Democracy is core of National Conference and being inheritors of Baba-e-Quom Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s glorious legacy we have to strengthen it at every level”, Sadhotra, as per a statement, said while addressing party functionaries at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.

Sadhotra said that a “vibrant and strong National Conference is answer to all the challenges confronted to the state and expressed the hope that the ongoing democratic process would be taken to logical conclusion by holding early elections to the Legislative Assembly”.

Sadhotra said that National Conference will play its designated role in steering the state from present morass.

“Public service and equitable development has been the sole motivation of National Conference, which never allowed instability and fought all odds with active support and cooperation of the people. He regretted over the current political stalemate and hoped the era of uncertainty will end soon.”

The former minister urged the party functionaries to reach out to the people for seeking their votes in favour of the Congress nominees for Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary constituencies as per decision of the party leadership.

He said this is imperative for “isolating the divisive forces which have caused immense harm to the secular fabric of the state.”

He called for renewed efforts in bridging the gap between various segments of the society, saying unity in diversity has been the greatest strength of the state.

Those present in the meeting included:- Rattan Lal Gupta, Mushtaq Bukhari, Rachpal Singh, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, s Bimla Luthra, s Satwant Kour Dogra, s Laxami Dutta, Dr. Kamal Arora, B. R Kundal, Gagan Bhagat, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Abdul Gani Teli, Vijay Lochan, Pardeep Bali, Chander Mohan Sharma, Master Baldev Singh, Ch. Rehmat Ali, Som Nath Khajuria, S. Balwinder Singh, Om Parkash Attri, Farooq Mughal, Madan Lal , Sian Dass, Ranjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Anil Sambyal, Subesh Mehra, Fareed Ali, Rashid Mohd, Prabh Dayal, Ramesh Kumar, Sanjeev Honda, Kishori Lal, Fazal Choudhary, Rinku Arora, Varinder Lokhotra and others

