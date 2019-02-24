NC takes out protest rally against attacks on Kashmiris traders, students

‘Party will resist any attempt of fiddling with Art 35 A/370’
‘Party will resist any attempt of fiddling with Art 35 A/370’
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Saturday took out a rally here from party headquarters, Nawa- e-Subha toward residency road and staged a sit in protest against the unremitting attacks and intimidation of Kashmiris across the country.
Party functionaries, workers led by general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar holding placards—chanted slogans against the BJP led central government and other forces that are held bent to vitiate the atmosphere of country and the state for electoral gains. The protesters raised slogans in favor of Hindu, Muslim and Sikh unity.
Addressing the protest rally, Sagar expressed dismay over the slack attitude of Prime Minister Narender Modi in ensuring safety and security of Kashmiri traders, students putting up across the country. “It is bizarre to see how the prime minister of a secular democratic country like India has remained tight lipped over the plight of Kashmiris across the country. We Kashmiri had seen the dream of Naya Kashmir come true in the efforts of a secular India, however the way Kashmiris are being hounded has traumatized us to our core,” adding, “The party stands for freedom of thought and the reported move of government to stop government adds to some major dailies of state including Greater Kashmir, Kashmir Reader is condemnable. It is tantamount to shooting the messenger. The decision should be rolled back. Decisions like these do not augur well for a democratic set up and it will unarguably affect the livelihood of scores of people associated with the dailies.”
Addressing the protest rally party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said that reported mass scale arrests and banning of governments advertisements to two local dailies before the hearing of Art 35 A in the Supreme Court has raised apprehensions in masses. “Our party will resist any attempt aimed at fiddling with our special status. Those who are aiming to touch it are indeed playing with fire.” He said adding, “The muteness of BJP on the unremitting attacks on Kashmiris speaks volumes about the hate that BJP panders for us. The outrageous statements of various people against Kashmiris are also condemnable. However, we are thankful to the apex court for coming to the rescue of Kashmiris putting up across the country,” adding, “The secular visage of the country has severely been dented by targeted attack against kashmiris. The partisan approach of the BJP led central government has further alienated the people, especially the youth of Kashmir.”
On random arrests of JeI leaders Nasir said, “Random arrests including nocturnal raids across Kashmir has created a fear psychosis among people. Such measures do not augur well for maintaining peace and harmony in the state. We have seen how similar kind of arrests in early 90’s worsened the problem. Unfortunately similar tactics are being employed now but it is bound to create more problems.”
Senior party leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Nazir Ahmad khan Gurezi, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabar, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Irfan Shah, Dr Bashir Veeri and Peer Afaq also addressed the rally.
Among others Shammi Oberoi, Ali Mohammad Dar, Showkat Mir, Tanvir Sadiq, Mushtaq Guroo, Imran Nabi Dar, Ahsan Pardesi, Mudasir Shahmiri, Nazir Malik, Shabir Kulley, GN Tailbali, Sabiya Qadriya, GN Bhat also participated in the protest rally.