NC takes out protest march over Kathua rape-n-murder

‘CM should answer failure to take Shopian probe to logical conclusion’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Opposition National Conference on Saturday took out a protest march from party headquarter ‘Nawa-e-Subha’ in Srinagar to the Chief Minsiter’s residence at Gupkar road to protest against the “brazen and shocking attempts” to shield the accused in the rape and murder of Gujjar girl of Kathua.
Led by general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, NC provincial president, Nasir Aslam Wani, party vice president Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan and North zone president, Muhammad Akbar Lone, hundreds of NC workers marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence seeking answers “about the brazen mishandling of the case under apparent political pressure from some quarters.’’
Speaking on the occasion, Sagar said the government had “shown shocking and shameful insensitivity towards the heinous tragedy in Kathua and it was a blot that two Ministers participated.”
The rally was aimed to shield the “culprits by mounting political pressure.”
“The state government has rubbed salt on the wounds of Asifa’s family by allowing the forces to intimidate, torment and harass them even while they are mourning. It was shameful that the state government and the district administration couldn’t even facilitate Asifa’s burial in her own village as goons attacked the family forcing them to bury her in a neighboring village. Following this tragedy, the revelation that evidence was destroyed clearly indicates towards a deep-rooted conspiracy being hatched at the highest quarters to save the culprits and the participation of two Ministers in the Hindu Ekta Manch event raises a lot of questions in this context”, the NC general secretary said while speaking to the media during the protest march.
Sagar lashed out at the state government and the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, for an “abject failure to take the Shopian killings FIR to any conclusion and said the state government had been ridiculed by the Central government which had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the J&K Government.”
“First Mehbooba assured the people on the floor of the Assembly that she would take the Shopian FIR to its logical conclusion and when the accused Army Officer’s father moved to the Supreme Court Mehbooba’s government said the Major’s name doesn’t even exist in the FIR. Consequently the Central Government filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the J&K government. Now the very right of the State government to take legal action in these matters is being mocked and unfortunately the Chief Minister is completely silent and has surrendered. This doesn’t auger well for the State and these are answers that the CM must answer”, NC general secretary added.
Many party leaders, legislators and office bearers participated in the protest march.
