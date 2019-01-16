About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NC takes dig at Mehbooba for contradictory statement on forming Govt with BJP

Agencies

Srinagar

The National Conference (NC) took a dig at former chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti for her contradictory statement on forming government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tanvir Sadiq, senior NC leader and advisor to party vice-president Omar Abdullah, asked Mehbooba about the factors that forced her to align with BJP since her two statements on the issue are contradictory.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter Tanvir said, “A potential split in the party forced me to form the government with the BJP 2) We aligned with BJP to resolve the issue of Kashmir”.

