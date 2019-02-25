NC stands for promoting, upholding secular ethos of JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU FEBRUARY 24-
National Conference on Sunday called for upholding, promoting and sustaining the secular ethos of the state, saying any deviation will be against the very idea of Jammu and Kashmir.
“J&K is synonymous to Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Esai Itehad and this forms political philosophy of National Conference for which its towering leaders gave innumerable sacrifices”, Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, as per a statement, said while leading the party workers in paying tribute to Sheikh Nazir Ahmed, the former General Secretary, on his fourth death anniversary at a function, held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this morning.
Rana recalled the role of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, saying “his unflinching faith in inclusiveness was a crucial factor in galvanizing the people in the Valley to stand like a rock in preserving communal amity and unity during most horrendous days of the Partition when communal frenzy engulfed the sub-continent”.
“In that scary situation, Mahatma Gandhi had seen a ray of hope emanating from Kashmir, he said adding that these attributes of the state were seen in immense measure in Jammu post 1990 disturbed conditions when this city rose to the occasion and became second home for the people in distress.”
“We have to uphold this spirit of Jammu by isolating microscopic minority of those showing signs of intolerance to this ethos”, Mr Rana said while lauding the people in general for demonstrating high degree of resilience in meeting challenges. In the recent days too this spirit dominated and helped in restoration of normality the in situation which had got vitiated by rumour mongering, he maintained.
He also paid tributes to Sheikh Nazir Ahmed, and said Nazir remained a strength and motivating force behind the National Conference cadre.
“Nazir Saheb was connected to the workers at grass roots level, adding that he stood by his cherished principles till his last without opting for any position in the government. He described him a towering leader who believed in perfection, which helped in steering the state’s premier party to newer heights.”
“Sheikh Nazir will continue to inspire the cadre because of his simplicity, dedication and high degree of political acumen.”
Paying his tributes, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal described Sheikh Nazir as “a selfless leader who stood for high values in politics and public life.”
“The former General Secretary worked tirelessly for betterment of the people, especially poor, and strengthened the party at grass roots level and carrying forward the mission of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah.”
State Secretary, Rattan Lal Gupta, also paid tributes to late NC leader.
Former MLC Th Kashmira Singh while paying tribute to Sheikh Nazir said he will always be remembered for his simplicity and sagacious political approach. He described Sheikh Nazir as a pillar of strength and a great inspiration to the party cadre, who motivated all to contribute towards betterment of the people.
Describing Sheikh Nazir as a guiding force for the party cadre, Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir said he infused a new spirit in the party by making it vibrant at all the levels.
He said the late leader worked tirelessly for uplifting the people belonging to down-trodden sections of the society. “His inspirational leadership made the party functionaries at the grass roots level to work for overall good of the people and help the people in distress”, he added.
Earlier, floral tributes were paid to Sheikh Nazir Ahmed and all religious prayers were held for eternal peace to the departed soul. Qurankhawani was held in memory of the late leader which was organized, the statement read.