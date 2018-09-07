NC Stand represents sentiments: Adv Nazir Malik

Srinagar
National Conference senior leader and North zone secretary Advocate Nazir Malik has expressed pleasure over the party stand on the local body and Panchayat polls terming it as, “Epitome of pro people politics and agenda.”
He said that the stand has been taken considering peoples aspirations. Malik said, “Article 35A of the Indian Constitution is an article that empowers the Jammu and Kashmir State's legislature to define ‘permanent residents’ of the State and NC is determined to defend this unique identity.”
Malik said that the government of India should first come clear on the stand on article 35 a and then go ahead with conduct of polls. “Without that the exercise has no meaning and substance. Article 35 a, is our existence and we cannot compromise over it," he added.
Malik accused BJP of playing “petty vote politics”. He said, “We all know for petty vote basket right wing ruling parties are taking up the issue of Article 35 a and trying to tinker with it so we can never let any negative villain factors to succeed and do any harm to legally rooted article 35 a which does not define our life but our existence too.”
Advocate Nazir Malik vowed that NC would continue its fight for protecting the interests, gains and sensitivities of Kashmir always.