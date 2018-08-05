NC stages protest in Bla

Noor ul Haq
National Conference (JKNC) Baramulla wing Saturday staged a protest in Baramulla town against what it called “overt and covert attempt” by the BJP to abrogate Article 35A of the Constitution and derail the peace in the state.
Scores of National Conference party workers along with District President and other leaders held a protest march.
The workers assembled at National Conference Baramulla office and took out a protest march up to Deputy Commissioner’s office Baramulla amid sloganeering.
They were holding placards reading “Ready to Defend Article 35 A with Blood’ and ‘No compromise with Special Status.”
Addressing the mammoth gathering JKNC District President Baramulla and former MLA Rafiabad Javed Ahmad Dar said Kashmiri people will protect their identity and citizenship rights with their blood.
“A mass agitation will be started in case decision goes against the interests of people of Kashmir. Few NGO’s backed by BJP want to repeal Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives special rights to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, but we won't let them succeed,,” Javed said.
Commenting on the issue, District President of NC Women’s Wing Baramulla Advocate Neelofar Masood said that Article 35 A prescribes the aspirations of the people of J&K and the promise and undertaking given by the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru that this article will not be abrogated in future too.
“JKNC will fight tooth and nail for the demography of the state and will never allow to dilute it,” Advocate Neelofer said.
The rally was attended by Senior National Conference leader Ghulam Hassan Rahi, Sajad Shafi Representative of MLA Uri and other senior party workers.