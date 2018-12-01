NC stages district-level protests, seeks rollback of SAC decision on JK Bank

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday staged protests at all district headquarters of state seeking the rollback of SAC’s decision of declaring J&K Bank a PSU, an official statement said Saturday.
Party functionaries, district presidents and other office bearers staged protests at all district headquarters and submitted memorandums to the concerned DC’S demanding rollback of SAC decision on JK bank.
In Anantnag the protest were led by district president Altaf Kaloo. In Kulgam district president Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi and provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar led the protests. In Pulwama the protests were led by district president Ghulam Mohi Ud din Mir and Javeed Rahim Bhat.
Party functionaries staged similar protests in Baramulla district led by district president Javaid Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, Riyaz Ahmad Bedar, Advocate Shahid Ali, and Masooda Neelofar.
Party functionaries in Kupwara led by district president Qaisar Jamsheed lone, Mir Saifullah, Zahid Mughal staged protest and impressed on the rollback of SAC decision. In Bandipura Mir Ghulam Rasool Naz led the protests. In Ganderbal, district president Sheikh Isfaq Jabbar led the demonstration against the decision of SAC.
In Kargil protest was led by district president Haji Haneefa Jan, Qamar Ali Akhoon and in Leh by district president P Anchuk.
The protesting party leaders and functionaries showed disapproval for the decision of SAC worrying that the decision will downgrade and put the prestigious institution at par with any other state public sector undertaking.
The party functionaries maintained that the transparency is a must but not at the cost of destroying bank.
Party functionaries underscored the despondency that orchardists and other marginalized farmers are facing in wake of the recent ill-timed snowfall and urged the incumbent governor to waive off the KCC loans.
Meanwhile similar protests were staged by the JKNC functionaries in Jammu province where memorandums were tendered to the respective DCs.