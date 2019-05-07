About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC sold self-respect for power: Vakil

Peoples Conference senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil said people can’t expect the fulfillment of promises from those leaders who have been exploiting sentiments of gullible people for decades together.
Vakil asserted that if Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah would not have surrendered their authority to Delhi, Congress Governments could not have dared to hang Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru.
The spokesperson of PC said while addressing series of a public meeting in Janbazpora, Binner and Chaklu, Vakil held NC responsible for present uncertainty and said, “National Conference sold their self-respect for the sake of power time and again. Projecting themselves as the sole custodians of states special status now will fetch them nothing because people know how at so many occasions Congress humiliated them. Isn’t it the fact that Congress put Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah behind bars and then installed him as chief minister and later on withdrew their support from NC government also”.
Reminding NC leadership of humiliation they faced at the hands of Congress Vakil said, “In 1976 Congress didn’t allow NC government to expand the cabinet on their own terms and it was Congress on whose behest defection by 14 MLAs was possible to throw Farooq Abdullah out of power. The leadership that could not save their self-respect and self-esteem is now projecting itself as the lone saviors of honor and dignity of the people of Kashmir which is quite strange”.
Vakil appealed people to strengthen Peoples Conference. He said this is the only party which has strong leadership to fight the duplicity of NC and PDP leadership.

