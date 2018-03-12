NC slams PDP after Drabu’s Kashmir being an ‘apolitical’ issue remark

Blames party of playing second fiddle to BJP
Yawar HussainSrinagar, March 11
Opposition National Conference (NC) Sunday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was playing a second fiddle to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) after Finance Minister, Haseeb Drabu, stated that Jammu and Kashmir was not a political issue.
Hitting out at Drabu for terming Kashmir as an apolitical issue, senior NC leader and MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar said that PDP “as a party needs to explain Drabu's statement and answer the people on its stand of self-rule.”
“If Kashmir is not a political problem then why is interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma here and why India and Pakistan have fought four wars since 1947," Sagar said at a press conference at party’s Nawai Subuh headquarter.
He said that arrest of former Prime Minister, Shiekh Abdullah, in 1953 and presence of 6 lakh force personnel in the state was “an indication that Kashmir is a political problem.” “Why did Vajpayee talk to Hurriyat?”
He said chief minister Mehbooba Mufti needs to clarify as to why Pakistan recently raised the Kashmir issue at United Nations. "What message are you trying to convey when the situation is so tense in the Valley," he said, adding that the right wing agenda is being implemented by BJP and statements are given by PDP ministers.
“These ministers including Haseeb Drabu are well read and know what they are talking about. They are close to you and people in Delhi as well,” he said while asking Mehbooba to explain whether the PDP has now decided to merge the “South and North Pole”.
He said that the PDP ministers towing the BJP agenda proves that the party has given up self-rule stand to stay in power.
“There can be no progress till the resolution of the Kashmir conflict is found," he said, adding that Drabu was used as a “weapon by the BJP.”
He asked when the crackdowns and killings are going on unabated in the Valley how will development be achieved. “Villages as well as Srinagar city are under siege every day and the PDP talks of peace.”
He said such statements to describe Kashmir as an apolitical issued have been tried earlier but failed miserably. “See what happened to Sri Sri Ravishankar yesterday when certain slogans were raised.”
Sagar said that NC has always maintained that Kashmir has not completely merged with India and an autonomy resolution was also passed in the state Assembly. “Omar Sahab told former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that he was thankful that money was being given for infrastructure development in the state but the Kashmir is a political problem,” Sagar said.
“No amount of economic packages or development can justify that Kashmir issue is not of a political nature,” Sagar quoted former chief minister Omar Abdullah as having told to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the inauguration of Qazigund railway line.
Lamenting that the state government was resorting to flip-flop on the FIR in the Shopian killings, Sagar said, “CM in the assembly had said that the case will be taken to its logical conclusion but now the state has itself has said that Major Aditya has not been named in the FIR.” He said that when “defense for the army in cases comes from the parliament then how can the state be at peace.”
Asked about the case of rape and murder of 8-year-old Asifa Bano in Kathua, Sagar said that the mastermind should be arrested soon noting that NC has even protested two days back on the issue. “Finance minister had also talked about harmony but how can there be harmony in the state when there are cases like Kathua,” he said.
Asked whether the NC has also been going soft on the Kathua case, Sagar said that the NC leaders went to meet the family of the girl and made the CM speak in the house as well during the recent budget session.
Also speaking during the press conference NC’s state spokesperson, Junaid Azim Mattu, said that the tapes indicting senior ministers in the state will be made public soon.
“We have received new documents citing a scam in one of the government departments and once we have conclusive proof we will release the tapes," he said.
Earlier Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu had said in New Delhi on Friday that Kashmir should not be seen as a state with a political problem.
