NC slams BJP for allegedly ‘betraying, humiliating’ border residents

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference on Thursday castigated the BJP for allegedly betraying border dwellers along Line of Control and International Border in the State.

The NC leaders said that the “lofty promises made during 2014 elections evaporated soon after forming the governments in New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir”.



“The betrayal left the residents of the forward areas humiliated as they were made to run from pillar to post not just to seek redressal to their problems or fulfillment of promises but to beg for their lives in the wake of intermittent shelling and firing from across the border,” Devender Singh Rana, as per a statement, said while addressing public meetings in the border areas of Poonch and Mendhar assembly segments.



Currently on a three-day tour of the Poonch and Rajouri districts, the National Conference team led by Rana is campaigning for the Congress candidate Raman Bhalla in Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary constituency.

Senior leaders Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Th Rachpal Singh, Javed Rana and Ajaz Jan were accompanying Rana during his campaigning, the statement read.



Rana lauded the valour of border dwellers for continuously braving the brunt of shelling. “Despite continuing to rule at the Centre and having stint for over three years in the State nothing was done to instill sense of security among them by way of constructing bunkers and shelter sheds besides allotting the promised five marla plots to the most vulnerable segments of the residents.”



“What happened to jobs and special drives for the border youth, promised by the tallest of the tall BJP leaders ahead of the 2014 polls”, he asked and said, now that the elections are again taking place they will start shedding crocodile tears for the people in misery.



The Provincial President said the border residents reserve a right to question as to why they were “dumped for five years and the BJP leaders owe answers to them.”



“The border dwellers deserved compassion but all that they got was condemnation by the BJP”, he said and added that time has come when these “hapless people will teach them a lesson”.



Speaking on the occasion, the former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra asked as to what had happened to safe shelters and bunkers “which BJP had claimed would be coming up within months of their government”. “They left the border people to fend for themselves. A course correction is needed to ensure safety of these people, who form second line of the defence.”



Questioning the BJP, Sadhotra said that “they have nothing to boast about except taking credit for sowing seeds of mistrust between various segments of people in order to further their motivated agenda”.

“BJP should not test the State’s spirit of inclusiveness, saying the people will foil all their machinations by maintaining unity and amity.”



Exhorting the people to make judicious use of their vote in favour of the secular forces, former MLA Javed Rana said that “divisive and communal politics has done huge damage to the time tested secular fabric of the State”.

“People will never forgive those who brought people of one community face to face with the other one, with an eye on votes.”



“National Conference has all along upheld and sustained the spirit of inclusiveness, which has been a cherished legacy left for the posterity by Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah.”



“We have to preserve and promote this ethos for making the state a better place to live in”, Javed Rana added.



Addressing the gatherings, former MLA and Provincial Youth National Conference President Ajaz Jan said that the people living along the Line of Control were feeling a “sense of neglect and deprivation as the BJP has hugely failed in keeping its commitments”.



“ BJP’s misrule had added to the miseries of the people in terms of defunct utility services, scarce stocks of rations, dilapidated roads, non-functional health institutions and so on. He said except exploiting the religious sentiments, the previous coalition partners did little towards governance.”



“The upcoming polls are an opportunity for the people to say their big ‘no’ to hate and polarizing politics”, Jan added.



National Conference Central Secretary Th Rachpal Singh also addressed the public meetings and expressed concern over concerted attempts of the divisive forces to polarise situation to garner support.

“Such a tendency is detrimental to the healthy political atmosphere of the state.”