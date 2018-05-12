NC slams Army chief

Gen Rawat’sstatement indicates JK treated like a colony: Sagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 11:
Opposition National Conference (NC) General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar Friday said the statement of Army Chief, General BipinRawat about Kashmir displays that Kashmir was being treated like a colony despite India being a secular country.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, the veteran NC leader said that the Army chief’s statement brings home a point that the sentiments of the 1.25 crore people of the State were being treated with disdain.
General Rawat had told the Indian Express in an interview that the youth in Kashmir must not get “carried away unnecessarily” and understand “Azadi” was not possible as the forces would always fight those who want to secede.
Sagar said the Army chief’s statement was even against the stand of Prime Minister NarendraModi who had said that Kashmiris needs hugs.
Referring to the rightwingBharatiyaJanata Party’s rebuff on the All Parties Meeting about urging Government of India to announce a unilateral ceasefire with militants in Kashmir, the NC leader said the issue was for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to think over as BJP’s coalition partner.