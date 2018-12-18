NC should have resigned when Delhi rejected Autonomy resolution, hanged Guroo: Lone

Srinagar, Dec 17:
National Conference senior leader and former Speaker Muhammad Akbar Lone said that National Conference had got an opportunity to ‘disgrace’ democratic set up of India if it would have resigned when New Delhi rejected Autonomy resolution passed by Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly with 2/3rd majority.
“We made two mistakes in recent past and I admit it from my heart. First we should have abdicated the chair when autonomy resolution was not accepted by Vajpayee led NDA Government and second, it was our primary obligation to kick the chair when Muhammad Afzal Guroo was hanged in Tihar Jail,” Lone told local news agency.
“I personally feel sorry now why we didn’t resign on these two occasions,” he said.
While terming the Pulwama incident a massacre, Lone said that the muscular policy pursued by India in Kashmir is bound to fail. “Let us condemn this massacre in one voice without playing politics. Our youth are being brutally killed and as a Kashmiri I feel pain,” he said. (CNS)