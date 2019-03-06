NC seeks speedy implementation of schemes for OBC communities

March 06, 2019 |

National Conference OBC Cell on Monday sought coordinated efforts for implementation of various schemes aimed at ameliorating the lot of weaker sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There has been slow pace on the implementation of welfare schemes for OBC segments of the society, which need priority attention of the Governor’s administration”, Provincial Secretary National Conference Sheikh Bashir Ahmed said while addressing workers at Bhatandi here.

Sheikh Bashir recalled the relentless efforts made by National Conference led government under Mr Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister towards the welfare and empowerment of Other Backward Classes and said these received severe dent during the previous coalition government. He stressed the need for achieving the targets for welfare of these communities in a time bound manner.

Speaking on the occasion, NC OBC Cell Co-Chairperson Mr Abdul Gani Teli listed various issues related to the empowerment of these communities and sought one time issuance of the OBC Certificate on the analogy of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

“The previous PDP-BJP Government had ignored the legitimate demands of these communities during their nightmarish rule”, he said and hoped these will merit considerate attention of Governor Satya Pal Malik and the Advisor concerned.

The Co- Chairperson also sought nomination of members of OBC communities in various District Development Boards/ Corporations, as at present these bodies are not being represented by this reserved category. He also expressed concern over fund starvation for the welfare schemes of OBCs in the SC/ ST / OBC Development Financial Corporation, saying this has retarded the momentum of welfare initiatives.

Teli expressed serious concern over the non-functioning of OBC Development Advisory Board and demanded that earnest measures be taken to make it fully functional to satiate the urges and aspirations of the targeted beneficiaries.