NC SC Cell stages protest in favour of Article 35-A

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
National Conference SC Cell on Monday staged a protest in jammu in favour of Article 35-A.
According to a statement, the protesters stressed on the crucial need of safeguarding Article 35A of the Constitution saying it reflects the identity and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Leading a protest march of the workers, the statement said, the Co-Chairperson of the Cell Vijay Lochan said that the people of the State would not allow Article 35A to be weakened or repealed, as it related to economic sustenance and jobs of the youth.
He said attempt of weakening this Act will tantamount to usurping the rights of the vast mass of the unemployed youth and exposing the business community to threat from non-state subjects who may come over to the state.
The NC SC Cell workers staged a strong protest demonstration at a rally, organized by Advocate Vikrant at Ramnagar.
Lochan accused the BJP for unleashing a “misinformation campaign on this important constitutional proviso”, saying its leaders are dividing the people on the basis of religion, region and caste.
He described Article 35-A as “religion and region neutral” and said this protects the interests of all the segments of society.
He said National Conference will fight the divisive politics of the BJP and offer every sacrifice for strengthening the bonds of amity and unity between the people.
Verma, District President Udhampur National Conference also spoke on this occasion in favor of Article 35A and said this is a strong bond between J&K and rest of the country.
Simar Dass, Som Raj Taroch, Rakesh Dogra all Provincial Secretaries SC Cell Jammu Province also spoke on this occasion, the statement said.