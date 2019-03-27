NC responsible un-ending violence in Kashmir: Vakil

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference Senior Vice President and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil, while accusing National Conference and PDP of exploiting the people of the State by making false promises, asserted that these dynasties are best separatists when out of power and cruel and tyrant mainstreamers when in power.

Addressing the election meetings in Nawpora, Kuturu Naribal and Hunuru, Vakil said that the mass rigging in the 1987 elections in Kashmir was the pivotal moment where the State was pushed into the throes of uncertainty, violence and turmoil.

“The blatant rigging started an un-ending and vicious cycle of violence which has till date consumed 1 Lakh lives and there is no closure. Their rank opportunism and thirst for power has wreaked havoc with the State and robbed generations of peace and opportunities for progress’, he added

Terming Omar Abdullah as the poster boy of the NDA, Vakil said that Omar’s political birth took place at the Nagpur headquarters of the RSS.

“When he was made foreign minister he would go across the world and tell people that nothing is wrong in Kashmir and that there are no human rights violations human happening in Kashmir”, he added.

Vakil also welcomed the acceptance of proposal by Pakistan government to establish a corridor that will allow pilgrims from India to visit Sharda Peeth, an ancient Hindu temple and cultural site in Pakistan. He said that initiating people to people, cultural and religious contact between the people of two countries is a good confidence measure to improve diplomatic ties.



