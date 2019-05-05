NC responsible for the erosion of special status: Vakil

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir news

Continuing its tirade against National Conference and PDP leadership for “deceptive” politics Peoples Conference Senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil said that how can people expect the fulfillment of promises from those leaders who have been making false promises to people for decades together.

Addressing party workers in Naribal, Sutharna and barman areas of Rafiabad Constituency, Vakil said, “It is strange that Omar Abdullah is making muchnoises about the restoration of Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister Posts while his party is allying with a party which not only denigrated these posts but also is wholly and solely responsible for the erosion of autonomy.”

Vakil said that if Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah really means business, then he should impress upon Rahul Gandhi to announce the restoration of pre 1953 position otherwise it is simply a poll gimmick which cannot fetch him votes because people know who is playing to galleries just to seek their votes only.

Vakil asserted that NC is a tested failure and once in power, they can shake hands with anyone in Delhi and even RSS is not untouchable for them because they have all along been the proxies of RSS here.

Accusing NC of eroding article 370, Vakil further said, “During decades of NC rule, through 42 amendments central laws were made applicable to J&K and now the same party is shedding crocodile tears to appease voters”.