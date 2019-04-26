NC responsible for the current uncertainty in Kashmir: Vakil

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reacting sharply to National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s statement that they will revoke AFSPA and POTA if voted to power, People’s Conference Senior Vice President and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil said that it was the leadership of NC who brought these laws to Kashmir and turned the valley into a prison of despair.

In a statement, Vakil said, “NC leadership at the time elections always promise heavens to gullible people of Kashmir but they are trusted back to power, they not only backtrack from their election promises but brings disaster and catastrophe for the people of Kashmir. NC has always promised autonomy but never tried to restore it. Instead, history has proved how the dynastic party collaborates for Delhi in eroding the left out autonomy enjoyed by the state”.

Vakil asserted that NC and PDP are the two sides of the same coin and their dynastic rule gave only miseries to the common people of Kashmir. Holding both these parties responsible for nepotism and deep-rooted corruption in the state, Vakil said that "it is NC and PDP which institutionalized corruption in state and fixed rates for even class forth recruitments."

While lambasting National Conference's primary role in rigging 1987 election, Vakil said, “It is NC which is responsible for both the current sorry state of affairs in valley and bloodbath because they stole mandate in 1987 elections that led to armed rebellion which has consumed hundreds of thousands of lives till now.”

Appealing people to not to fall in the trap of this deceptive politics of these two parties, Vakil said that it is time to defeat these dynastic parties and throw them out of the political spectrum of state never to come back.