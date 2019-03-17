NC responsible for political instability in Kashmir: Vakil

March 17, 2019 |

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference Senior Vice President and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil Saturday said political instability and uncertainty in the Valley are a result of historical mistakes committed by National Conference leadership.



“The people of the state are the victims of these their blunders, especially the Indira-Sheikh Accord in 1975. Had the leadership of NC taken a stand, nobody would have eroded the position of 1953, we would not have faced feud, thousands of lives wouldn’t have been lost, people wouldn’t have faced the carnage”, Vakil said.



Addressing the people in a special meeting in Jammu, Abdul Gani Vakil said that “Farooq Abdullah’s talk about Autonomy is hollow and deceitful. What have the previous NC governments done for state’s autonomy? NC government did pass a resolution on autonomy but only to be rejected by the Vajpayee government. Omar Abdullah was the then Foreign Minister but he chose not to resign, which reflects their lust for power at any cost.”