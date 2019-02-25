NC remembers Sheikh Nazir on his 4th anniversary

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 24:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday paid glowing tributes to party stalwart and former general secretary late Sheikh Nazir Ahmad across the state on his fourth death anniversary.
In view of the ongoing anniversary observance of the veteran NC leader, glowing tributes were paid to the late leader in all the provinces of the state including Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.
At party’s Srinagar headquarters Nawa-e-Subuh, provincial president Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani led the party functionaries in paying glowing tributes to late Sheikh Nazir Ahmad.
Addressing the commemorative function, Nasir said, “Late Nazir sahib stood for his principles until his last breath. He was an honest and hard working leader who epitomized simplicity in his personal life. His life was replete with sacrifices for the cherished ideals of Sher- e –Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah. May his soul find place in Jannah. On his fourth death anniversary we salute Nazir Sahab’s legacy and pay glowing tributes to him.”
Among others party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, provincial secretary Showkat Mir, Khalid Rathore were present on the occasion besides other party functionaries. Later party functionaries, workers held Fateha khawani for the soul of veteran leader.
Meanwhile in a similar function organized at Sher e Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu, rich tributes were paid to departed leader. Provincial president Jammu Devender Singh Rana led the commemorative function there. YNC provincial President Ajaz Jan, senior party functionaries including Bimla Luthra, Satwant Kour Dogra, Ratan Lal Gupta, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad were also present.
On the occasion a Majlis of Quran Khwani was also held which saw participation of scholars, students from a nearby Darul Aloom.
Party’s additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal while remembering late Sheikh Nazir said, “Nazir sahib was a courageous son of the soil who served the people without any self seeking ambitions, and never aspired for a position of power in the government, nor did he advance his personal goals. He always maintained close rapport with the party workers. On this day I pay glowing tributes to him.”
Similar functions were held at party’s Kargil unit and other district headquarters where party functionaries and workers paid glowing tributes to late Sheikh Nazir Ahmad.
Pertinent to mention due to prevailing conditions in Srinagar, Fateh khwani scheduled to be held at his ancestral graveyard in Soura today could not be held. However the Fatiha khawani will be held tomorrow at 9 AM on his grave yard in Malik Sahab, Soura.