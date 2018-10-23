About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NC protests over civilian killings in Kulgam

Published at October 23, 2018 12:46 PM 0Comment(s)852views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

National Conference Tuesday staged a protest march agaisnt the civilian killings in Kulgam on Sunday.

The protest rally headed by National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar started from party headquarters toward SKICC.

Chanting slogans "Stop government terrorism" and "Kashmiryoon ka qatle aam bandh karo (Stop genocide of Kashmiri people)".

However the rally was stopped by police just outside the NC headquarters to stop them from moving toward SKICC.

Later the NC leaders staged a sit in protest on the main road outside their headquarter demanding punishment to the "culprits" behind the killings in Kulgam.

