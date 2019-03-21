About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 21, 2019

NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

National Conference (NC) on Thursday took out a protest rally in the summer capital, Srinagar, against the custodial death of a private school Principal Rizwan Asad Pandit on March 19.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Sogami and Mubarak Gul led the protest rally from the party headquarters at Nawa-e-Subh in Srinagar.

Holding placards and shouting anti-BJP slogans, the demonstrators demanded exemplary punishment for the ‘culprits’ responsible for the death of Pandit in police custody in Srinagar on March 19.

