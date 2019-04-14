NC protests in Banihal against ban on civilian traffic

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference on Saturday held massive protests in Banihal township on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway against the restrictions and ban on the movement of civilians traffic on Wednesday and Sunday, twice a week, terming it as an anti-people measure.

Led by District President NC Sajjad Shaheen, the protesters sought revocation of the order while terming it as authoritarian and gross human rights violation.

Shaheen said that such an unprecedented move is first in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that has turned out as a nightmare for the commuters on the highway as also various towns, sub-urbs and rural pockets on the route. He said the proponents of such an order have not applied their mind, which speaks volumes about their disconnect with the people, who have been pushed to the wall.

The District President referred to the inconvenience caused to the people by this move of the government and hoped that Governor Satya Pal Malik will take immediate review of the ban and take measures for redressal in terms of withdrawing the order.

The protesters carrying placards were raising slogans against the order and demanding its revocation on immediate basis.