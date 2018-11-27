NC protests civilian killings, erosion of J&K Bank’s autonomy

Even our infants not spared: Sagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 26:
National Conference (NC) Monday staged a protest rally from Nawa-e-Subah party headquarters seeking an end to unabated civilian killings, maiming of people, and other human rights violations.
The protesters was led by NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar and included Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, and Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani while senior party functionaries held placards demanding an immediate end to killings, human rights violations and use of pellet guns.
Addressing the gathering, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said that every right-thinking person would express remorse at the killing of civilians including children.
“It is our prime duty to stand for the people. Our party is protesting at the provincial level against the flawed policies of the incumbent Governor that has pushed the people to the wall. Now even our infants are not safe anymore. The pictures of pellet-hit 18-month-old Hiba have shaken us to the core,” he said. “It’s time for the Government of India to ban pellet gun use with immediate effect. It has wreaked havoc ever since it was made operational on the ground.”
Addressing the protesters, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal expressed grief and sorrow over the civilian killings and said young in Kashmir had become an easy fodder for those who have made this conflict a business.
“The attitude of GoI toward our State hasn’t changed. The iron-first strategy must end and should be replaced with people-centric CBMs. The key to end these killings lies with New Delhi. If GoI can agree to send a delegation to hold peace parleys with Taliban, why can’t it talk to its own aggravated and aggrieved youth in our State,” he said.
The protesting party functionaries later held a sit-in outside the J&K Bank headquarters demanding immediate rollback of SAC decision turning J&K Bank into a PSU undertaking.
The protesting functionaries raised apprehensions that such a decision would affect the working of J&K Bank.
Addressing the functionaries’ there, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said the continuous onslaught on the institutions of the State would prove detrimental to their working.
“The incumbent Governor’s administration should leave emotive administrative decisions for the popular government to decide upon,” he said.
Senior party functionaries including Sahmeema Firdous, Ali Muhammad Dar, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, Abdul Majeed Larmi, and Javaid Ahmad Dar participated and spoke on the occasion.
Among others Mushtaq Guroo, Salman Ali Sagar, Sabiya Qadri, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ghulam Rasool Naz, Showkat Mir, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Ahsan Pardesi, Younus Mubarak Gul, Mudassir Shamiri, Jehangir Yaqoob also participated in the protest rally.