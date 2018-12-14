NC promises positive direction to Bandipora youth

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
National Conference leader and Secretary North Zone Advocate Nazir Malik addressing youth in Bandipora on Thursday termed them as “the season of hope amid gloomy realities of Kashmir.”
The spokesperson of the party said, “Advocate Malik while speaking with the youth of Bandipora made it clear that in name of running the counterinsurgency grid ‘Ikhwan Culture’ was unleashed on Bandipora and worst victims of it became the youth of Bandipora and their lives got brutalized by this mammoth tyranny.”
Advocate Malik said the fact that drug addiction has destroyed the life and future of many Bandipora youth and it is the direct consquence of this hooligan politics played in Bandipora.
Advocate Malik accused PDP of destroying the people of Kashmir and terrorizing them especially youth by “wrong policies, fanatic approach, and alienating measures.”
He said that National Conference has always been the platform for voiceless youth and appealed them to come under the banner of NC to visualize progressive Kashmir.
He stressed NC will provide Youth progress and right direction and vowed to crush the roots of tyranny based Ikhwan culture that destroyed many innocent lives in Bandipora.
Advocate Nazir Malik said, "It is a matter of great pain for me that youth of Bandipora stand neglected due to failures of their successive incompetent elected representatives. The youth of Bandipora have not even basic facilties, the educational infrastructure is dismal with no college for women. Skill development options and other basic institutes are missing on ground zero. No meaningful employment has been provided to the youth of Bandipora despite scores of high range power sources operating on its land and rivers.”