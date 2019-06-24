NC power thirsty, responsible for turmoil in Kashmir: Vakil

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior leader of Peoples Conference Gani Vakil on Sunday accused National Conference (NC) of creating “turmoil, lawlessness and disorder” across the State.

Talking to reporters in Handwara on the sidelines of a cricket tournament, Vakil, as per Kashmir News Service (KNS) correspondent, he said that National Conference is always “power thirst. The party has been in power for most of the period in Kashmir and is responsible for all the turmoil? lawlessness and disorder in the state,” he said.

Lash out at National Conference president and MP Dr Farooq Abdullah, he said that Farooq Abdullah is out in bail for cricket scam.

“Farooq Abdullah is accused of grabbing 115crore rupees in Cricket scam? How can he remove corruption or safeguard special status of the state as the party with the help of Congress has made 42 amendments in the constitution to destroy article 370,” he said.

Vakil said that people have realised that People's Conference is the alternative and Sajad Lone is a capable leader to lead the state?

“We will reach out to people in all districts and constituencies of the state with our agenda so that people have a better alternative,” he said.