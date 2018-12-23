NC pitches for reconciliation with JK youth

‘GoI must initiate result oriented dialogue’
‘GoI must initiate result oriented dialogue’
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday maintained that peace in the state can only be achieved by embarking on the path of reconciliation and dialogue.
Addressing party workers at party headquarters Nawa e subh Srinagar, party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said that New Delhi should shun looking at Kashmir through the prism of security. “We don’t foresee any betterment in the situation in Kashmir until the civilian killings, crackdowns and other human rights violations are curbed and perpetrators are held accountable,” he said.
Sagar maintained that the iron fist strategy of the GOI for past four years has worsened the situation. “ New Delhi should at an earliest shun its stubborn attitude and embark on a path of reconciliation and reproachment with the aggravated people especially youth who stand immensely disenchanted with democratic process due to the wrong policies of former BJP-PDP led government,” he said.
Sagar asserted that it is high time for the GOI to initiate result oriented dialogue in the state in order to salvage people from despondency and uncertainty.
Party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing workers said that the very secular fabric and inter-communal bonhomie was impaired by the former BJP-PDP regime. “We have to show steadfastness in guarding states secular visage. It is through unity and amity that we can achieve development goals,” he said impressing the party functionaries and workers to lend voice to voiceless.
He urged the workers to alert the masses about the divisive agenda of BJP and its cohorts in the state. “We have to maintain unity amongst ourselves and guard the state’s interests against the machinations of the forces that are inimical to the special of state,” he said impressing upon the workers to make party stronger at the grass roots.
Nasir maintained that National Conference will continue to cherish the legacy of Shiekh Muhammad Abdullah by elevating the living standards of people. “Ours is only party that boasts a panacea for states economic and other problems and we will continue to strive for the economic emancipation of people,” he said.