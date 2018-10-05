NC, PDP’s boycott aiding BJP: Congress

We are contesting to protect our religion, community, identity: Karra
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 4:
Congress Thursday accused National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of aiding the rightwing BJP by boycotting the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.
“The fight in the ULB elections is between the Congress and the rightwing BJP and its “election boycotting allies (PDP and NC),” State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir told Rising Kashmir on sidelines of the meeting of party candidates for Srinagar Municipal wards, here.
He said Congress decided to contest the ULB elections to keep the communal forces at bay. “However, the regional parties have aided the BJP by boycotting the polls”.
“We will ask people to vote for us to stop the communal forces from occupying power at the grassroots level,” Mir said adding, “Responsibility was also on other parties to stop the divisive forces but they have left the field open for them”.
He said Congress would emerge as the largest party in both the ULB and Panchayat elections in Valley.
“NC and PDP should not have missed this chance to stop BJP’s communal agenda,” the State Congress chief said.
Earlier, addressing party candidates, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and senior leader Tariq Hameed Karra said NC and PDP have not only helped but shouldered the BJP on their shoulders into the Valley.
“NC and PDP are bringing the BJP to the homes of Kashmiri people by boycotting these elections. BJP is hell bent on dividing J&K’s populace on every possible front,” he said.
“Through these polls, we are fighting to protect our religion, community and identity,” Karra said adding, “The BJP first differentiates on religious lines by singling out Muslims, Hindus, Sikh and Buddhists and then divide on sectarian lines”.
The Congress leader said sooner than later, the NC and PDP would realise that their decision to boycott the elections has hurt the State badly.
“When BJP’s candidates win uncontested, the NC and PDP will realise that their indirect help has brought BJP into the Valley,” he said.
According to Karra, Congress would fight on every front to curb the “communal” ideology of the ,BJP which has found solace with the help those boycotting the elections.
Terming Srinagar Municipal Corporation as the most vital municipal body in the State, he said, “Every security agency, political party and all social organisations along with government offices are in Srinagar. It is the hub of all the developmental activities.”
“Congress has to win it,” he told the party candidates.
Interestingly among the 64 party candidates for Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) election, half are women and the party has not fielded candidates on 10 wards till now.
