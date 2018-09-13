NC, PDP using Art 35-A to blackmail GoI: BJP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 12:
Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said that Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference are using Article 35A to “blackmail” the Government of India as they fear that there is a common threat to the concept of dynasty rule in Jammu Kashmir.
Reacting to the statement of former finance minister and senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari, wherein he had said that BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav is well aware of his own party leadership which “displayed an utter disregard" to elected representatives and dishonored democratic institution like legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP’s State spokesperson Khalid Jehangir in a statement said, “PDP and NC should introspect rather than indulging in a rhetoric.”
Jehangir said both these parties had together polled less than 10 percent votes in the Lok Sabha elections, which were held for Srinagar seat on 2017.
“It means their combined clout to politically enthuse people to vote is less than 10 percent. Rather than introspecting and doing some soul searching it is unfortunate that the two dynasties are getting together to confuse people by creating a correlation between elections and issues where no correlation exists,” he said.
The BJP spokesman said that two bitter dynasties coming together is a clear hint that there seems a common threat to the concept of dynastic rule rather than the issue of Article 35-A that they are supposedly worried about.
“Article 35-A is a fig leaf which they are using to blackmail GoI,” Jehangir said.
Taking a dig at Bukhari, the BJP spokesman said, “He should know it very well that he is himself a product of boycott. Had 80% people participated in the 2014 assembly elections he had no chance of winning the elections from Amirakadal assembly constituency.”
Jehangir said PDP and NC are openly trying to “whip up sentiments and carve out the psychological mindset for a boycott” in the forthcoming coming elections to parliament.
“They have always won the elections when people have stayed indoors on the voting by day. Their desperation stands exposed,” he said.