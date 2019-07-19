NC, PDP responsible for present turmoil in State: Vakil

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

People’s Conference senior vice president and former minister, Abdul Gani Vakil Thursday said that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) have only facilitated killings of innocent Kashmiris when they were in power in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a PC spokesperson, Vakil said that the People’s Conference would leave no stone unturned to probe such killings if they get power in upcoming assembly elections .“We will investigate the role of these parties into such killings,” Vakil added.

The spokesperson said that Vakil was addressing a workers meetings at Chakloo and Nougam in Rafiabad.

Vakil said both these parties NC and PDP are two sides of the same coin and during their regimes, they walked over blood-soaked bodies of innocent people.

During the regime of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti hundreds of civilians were killed in agitation in 2010 and 2016, respectively, Vakil said.

Vakil castigated if the PDP, NC and Congress had forged alliance for resolution of Kashmir issue the long-standing Kashmir problem would have been solved and death and destruction could have been prevented.

All these parties from New Delhi to Kashmir always gave priority to power and to continue dynasty rule beside they left no stone unturned to boost and uplift their families and Kinsfolk, Vakil added.

“The PDP trampled under its feet the resolution of self-rule. So did the NC with their autonomy document and they are befooling the people,” Vakil said.

He said that time has come now for the people to teach a daunting lesson to NC and PDP in the upcoming assembly elections so that they don’t dare to exploit people again and again.

He said that NC’s "lust for power" was exposed when the party left all differences midway and announced to support with a bitter rival PDP to form government in the state at a time when the state was put under governor rule.

